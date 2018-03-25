Millie Bobby Brown dedicates gong to gun victims and praises March For Our Lives

The Stranger Things star wore a denim outfit printed with the names of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown dedicated her Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award to the victims of the Florida school massacre as she praised the March For Our Lives demonstration.

The 14-year-old Briton won best television actress for her role as Eleven in the Netflix show, which also won favourite TV show, in Los Angeles on Saturday.

She wore a denim jacket printed with the names of the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting last month as she collected the award voted for by fans.

View photos Millie Bobby Brown said she was inspired by the March For Our Lives demonstrators (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) More

“The March For Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another,” she said.

“I’m fortunate to be here tonight to receive an award as an actor… but more than anything I get to be up here and I’m privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one that I can use to hopefully use to make a positive difference and help influence change.

“There’s an amazing support, love and kindness in this room right now and I want to encourage everyone to embrace it and to pass it on. For the angels among us your spirit lives on, this is for you.”

So inspired by our first winner of the night, @milliebbrown! 🎉 Congrats on winning #KCA Favorite TV Actress 🧡 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 25, 2018

Hundreds of thousands of protesters across the US took place in student-led marches calling for tighter controls on guns in the wake of the Valentine’s Day massacre at the school in Parkland, Florida.

The main march was in Washington DC, but sibling marches took place across the US and around the world.

The movement has grabbed the national consciousness and thrust the gun control debate forefront in the country where mass shootings occur regularly.

View photos March For Our Lives protesters filled Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington (AP/Alex Brandon) More

It has seen some legislative success, with Florida passing its first new gun controls in over two decades.

The US Congress has also granted funding to improve school safety and compliance with criminal background checks for firearm purchases.

But, the protesters were eager to reiterate, there is still much to be done before students feel safe.

Back at the awards show, Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You was voted favourite song.

Shawn Mendes was crowned favourite male artist, while Demi Lovato won the favourite female artist.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’s Dwayne Johnson was voted favourite movie actor while the film was voted favourite movie.

The Kids’ Choice Awards were held at Inglewood’s The Forum and will be broadcast in the UK on 10.30am Sunday on Nickelodeon.