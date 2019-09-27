Millie Bobby Brown debuts new blonder, longer look: 'I have hair for the first time in four years'

Millie Bobby Brown is most recognizable as her shaved head TV character Eleven from Stranger Things. However, the actress’s new look is far from that which made her famous.

On Thursday, the 15-year-old debuted new honey-colored hair through Miami-based hairstylist Dafne Evangelista’s Instagram.

Brown’s hair was previously a shorter lob in a darker shade of brown. Now, she’s added length with extensions and lightened everything up with bright highlights.

The young star seems to love her new ‘do considering she’s smiling big in the social media posts. In a video, Brown gushed, "I have hair for the first time in four years, so it’s good."

Brown had shaved her head for the first season of Stranger Things, which premiered in 2016, and had since been growing it out.

The young star is a big beauty fan and launched her own skincare line, Florence by Mills, earlier this month. Brown said at the time that she thought “there was a void in the market for young people and I think every young person deserves to have a good start to their skincare routine and beauty routine.”

She also made a slight misstep and was also forced to apologize to her fans for pretending to apply skincare products in a recent demo video. She had posted a video meant to portray her going through her nightly skincare routine. However, fans were quick to point out that Brown wasn’t actually using the products, or even water, and her makeup stayed perfectly intact throughout the entire video.

“I’m still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better — I’m not an expert,” Brown wrote in an Instagram post.

“I thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that’s not what was conveyed,” she continued. “I understand, I appreciate all of your feedback on this journey, please keep sharing your thoughts and I will too!”

