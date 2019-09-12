Millie Bobby Brown Apologizes for Pretending to Apply Her Skincare Products in Recent Video

Millie Bobby Brown is apologizing to her fans for pretending to apply skincare products in a recent demo video.

The Stranger Things star, 15, previously posted a video meant to portray her going through her nightly skincare routine — however, fans were quick to point out that Brown wasn’t actually using the products, or even water, and her makeup stayed perfectly intact throughout the entire video.

But Brown seems to have taken the criticism in stride, saying in her apology that she hopes fans will keep the “feedback” coming.

“I’m still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better — I’m not an expert,” Brown wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“I thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that’s not what was conveyed,” she continued. “I understand, I appreciate all of your feedback on this journey, please keep sharing your thoughts and I will too!”

In the video, Brown pretends to put skincare products from her recently launched beauty line, Florence by Mills, but doesn’t appear to wash her face actually, despite saying things like, “So I’m just applying now” while rubbing her face and “Okay so I just wiped that off.”

She is wearing eye makeup in the video, and it stays put the entire time.

Fans online pointed out that the Godzilla actress was, in fact, putting nothing on her face, and the puzzling video even inspired headlines like this one from The Cut: “What, Exactly, Is Millie Bobby Brown Doing in This Skin-Care Routine Video?”

“[C]an’t stop thinking about that video of millie bobby brown pretending to apply her own skin care range omg,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another added: “Millie Bobby Brown’s skin care routine video is still ending me. Why is she so silly?? What kind of reception did she expect??”

“[T]hat vid of millie bobby brown pretending to put on her own skin care products legit stresses me out like WHY won’t she just put them on whatsnskdndmsm” mused another fan.

Florence by Mills launched earlier this month, and Brown told PEOPLE at the time that she thought “there was a void in the market for young people and I think every young person deserves to have a good start to their skincare routine and beauty routine.”

“Beauty and skincare is always evolving, and Florence is going to grow with [it], and a lot of other people like me,” she added. “It’s going to create a family. I’m really excited for Generation Z to evolve, and for my brand to evolve with it.”