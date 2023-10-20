Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan talks about the new documentary, the pain they faced after lip-sync reveal

Fab Morvan, a member of the Milli Vanilli duo, speaks to Yahoo Entertainment’s Lyndsey Parker about the new Paramount+ documentary on the band, the fallout from their infamous lip-syncing scandal and watching his music partner Rob Pilatus succumb to drug addiction.

LYNDSEY PARKER: A lot of things about this documentary-- I enjoyed it. I recommend everyone to see it. But a lot of things actually made me angry.

- There's no real crime here. But it cost a life.

LYNDSEY PARKER: This must have crossed your mind so many times over the past 30 or so years of if this happened now, no one would even blink an eye.

FAB MORVAN: So it's really interesting to see when the screening was happening, 35 and up, they knew the story. They're like, wow. And then the younger generation, what are they mad about?

LYNDSEY PARKER: Right.

FAB MORVAN: They're like, what are they mad about?

LYNDSEY PARKER: What are--

FAB MORVAN: Today, it's like, TikTok, lip syncing challenge, it's all-- it's now became norm.

LYNDSEY PARKER: This is something I took away from watching. Do you think the backlash to Milli Vanilli, which actually started even before you were outed as having not sung on the album-- I feel it was rooted in racism, and if not racism, definitely xenophobia, the making fun of your accents and things like-- all these sketches on TV, they were-- it was very mean-spirited.

FAB MORVAN: Yeah. It was mean-spirited. And I tried to understand. I think that-- I don't know. People did what they did back then. Nowadays, there's more-- I don't think you could do that these days. It's like total opposite. You could never do that. But back then, they were like, OK, whatever, whatever works, even if it was in poor taste, but they did it.

And there was no protection when it came to Rob and Fab. We were just like-- there was no protection. So they were able to have fun with it. It was an easy target too. It was easy to make people laugh. And let's face it, people watch TV. So it was easy to make a sketch and people are like, oh, that was funny. It was easy to do that. But we paid a price. As human beings, we paid a price. And it was hard to look at yourself in a mirror and be like, that's me.

I remember being at radio stations. And I was there. And then someone said-- one of the DJs said, oh, something just fell out the window. And I was like, so I looked. I was like, really? And then he said, oh, I thought it was Rob. I was like, what? Because Rob had attempted suicide, and then they were saying, oh, man, he's trying to like-- it's like a rock star throwing a tantrum. That's when I realized, wow, you guys have no clue, no respect for human beings. We're no longer human beings. We're a product.

LYNDSEY PARKER: You were obviously able to handle it better when all everything fell apart.

FAB MORVAN: Rob was the one who was speaking the lie and ended up believing the lie, as opposed to me being more quiet and not really being outspoken. Of course, I embraced the lie. I was part of it, coming from nothing, wanting to live my dream. I trusted them. Then they manipulated us to get what they wanted. We tasted this life, the pop star life, coming from a background where love was not really prevalent in that home.

Rob was coming from-- he was adopted, was in an orphanage. It didn't go well in the orphanage. So you have someone that is going into this industry broken emotionally, trying to fill up this void. Now, pop music, success, fans fills up that void. I was on the edge. I was lucky that I foresaw what was about to happen, that it was going to stop. That was not forever. So I kind of protected myself.

LYNDSEY PARKER: One of the heartbreaking scenes in the film was when you talk about when you saw Rob outside the Viper Room.

FAB MORVAN: That was--

LYNDSEY PARKER: Was that the last-- yeah.

FAB MORVAN: It was one of the last times--

LYNDSEY PARKER: Can you talk to me about that?

FAB MORVAN: Yeah. There was one of the last time that I saw him. And you know, I couldn't have written that. I couldn't. I saw him. And what I saw, I saw his eyes because a car passed by, and he lit up his eyes. I was like, oh, I know those eyes like. Anywhere in the world, I would recognize those eyes. And that's why I walked over. But the shell of his body didn't look nothing-- because he was masculine. And there he was really skinny, scrawny. And his eyes, and you could see he was gone.

He was an addict that was rolling around, running around on the floor, trying to sit on the curb, trying to recover because he had done way too much, too much of whatever he was doing. And I tried to bring him back because I was like, OK, I got to bring him-- I don't know where he lives because we were not truly talking at this time anymore. So we rang. And they took him in. When I came in, I was like, oh, that's a crack house right there, oh my God.

LYNDSEY PARKER: Do you feel any survivor's guilt? Did you feel that Rob's not here, that you weren't able to save him, or that he's not here to see this film and see the story be told right?

FAB MORVAN: I tried forever to save him. I tried until I was told, listen, you got to take care of yourself now. When it comes to addiction, which is a sickness, you have to do the job. There's nobody can do it for yourself. I thought I could do it for him. But love is all you can give. Give love. Help him. Say, I'm there for you. Whatever you need, I'll be there. I knew it was going to be really difficult to regain anything, any of the credibility. But life is not a sprint, I understood. It's a marathon. So finally, the story is being told. And it is told in a right way.