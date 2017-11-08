Millennium Falcon spotted in a field in Surrey

The Millennium Falcon is the fastest ship in the galaxy…

But while it’s previously managed the Kessel Run in under twelve parsecs, Han Solo’s iconic starship is currently parked up in a field in Surrey.

The iconic ship was recently seen in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and will see Mark Hamill clamber on board during the events of the upcoming sequel, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’. But not ‘Star Wars’ fans have spotted the Falcon on Google Maps.

And it’s a bit of a sorry sight.

The Millennium Falcon was recently used on the set of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ during filming at Longcross Studios… but it seems it has since been moved off site, to an unceremonious location just meters from Barrow Hills Golf Club.

And it’s covered with tarps.

Clearly, film bosses have attempted to hide the vehicle in between movies, using plastic sheets and freight containers to obscure the legendary ship from view.

But much like the Empire, it looks as though Google Earth has sent its droids out to obtain the Millennium Falcon’s last known location.

And those tarps haven’t kept Google’s satellites out.

Recently, ‘Star Wars’ fans were treated to a new glimpse of the Millennium Falcon in a trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ which saw Luke Skywalker returning to the cockpit of the Falcon after more than thirty years.

But will the Millennium Falcon return in ‘Star Wars IX’?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher alongside Benicio Del Toro, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis.

Rian Johnson both wrote and directed the movie.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ heads to cinemas on 14 December 2017.

