Milla Jovovich, who was born in Ukraine, says she is 'heartbroken and dumbstruck' over Russia's invasion

Ukrainian born actress Milla Jovovich shares message about being "torn in two" over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Milla Jovovich shared an emotional message about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Resident Evil actress, who was born in Ukraine, took to Instagram on Feb. 26 to share that she was “heartbroken and dumbstruck” as she attempted to understand what was happening in her birthplace.

“My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding,” she continued. “My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them.”

She shared that the conflicted reminded her of the stories her father would tell about his home country of Yugoslavia and the “trauma and terror” he experienced.

“War. Always war,” she wrote. “Leaders who cannot bring peace. The never ending juggernaut of imperialism. And always, the people pay in bloodshed and tears.”

Jovovich shared resources for those seeking to aid the Ukrainian people in her bio.

The Fifth Element star is just one of many celebrities to speak out about Russia’s invasion. Ashton Kutcher, whose wife Mila Kunis is from Ukraine, tweeted that he stood with the country alongside a Ukrainian flag. Hayden Panettiere, who shares a child with Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko , the brother of Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, wrote on Instagram , “I ask for those of us who can’t be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy.”