Miley Cyrus Sets ‘Stand by You’ Pride Concert Special at Peacock, Signs NBCU Overall Deal

If you're on the hunt for some terrific deals on must-have kitchen gadgets, Amazon is definitely the place to be. Want some examples? Check out this ThermoPro dual-probe wireless meat thermometer on sale for just $34.99 that helps you cook steak perfectly every time, or the awesome Dash mini waffle maker that's down to just right now for only $9.99 at Amazon. You could even consider insanely popular Gosund mini Wi-Fi smart plugs to be kitchen gadgets since you can use them with appliances like your coffee maker. This best-seller has a whopping 19,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon and you can snag them for an all-time low price of just $4.72 each if you use the coupon code ECHE76M7 at checkout. That's awesome! On top of all those essential kitchen tools, I was recently sent a new type of gadget to test. Incredibly, I only had to try it out one time before I added it to my must-have list. It's called the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer and it's amazing. It also happens to be discounted right now to a new all-time low price thanks to a special Amazon sale that is available for one day only on Friday. If you compare the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer to other 5.8-quart air fryers, you'll see that the $129 retail price is actually pretty reasonable among high-end models. That price is indeed more than fair for an electric air fryer oven that cooks up deliciously crispy food without all the fatty oil you need for a deep fryer. You should also try reheating your food in your air fryer — it's a revelation that will be a complete game-changer for you. I know it was for me. While it is of course true that $129 is in line with many comparable air fryer models, this particular fryer has something that you won't find on any of the best-sellers out there: Smarts. The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer features Wi-Fi and app integration, letting you look up recipes and even control your air fryer right from your smartphone. Better yet, you can control the air fryer with nothing but your voice thanks to Amazon's virtual personal assistant, Alexa. It also has all the other basic features you might want, such as built-in cooking presets and a nonstick cooking basket that's dishwasher safe. I have officially retired my old air fryer oven and this is definitely my new go-to model. Check out the reviews on Amazon and you'll see that so many shoppers agree — smartphone integration on an air fryer is awesome! For one day only on Friday, Amazon is offering a truly massive 34% discount that drops the price all the way down to $86.40. This model has never been below $100 before, so this deal is an absolute steal! It'll only be around until the end of the day though, so be sure to get in on the action now while you still can. Here are the main takeaways: Large 5.5-quart capacity and advanced heating system to ensure even air frying Connects to your smartphone so you can control your air fryer with the Potensic Home app — start and stop cooking, set the temperature, schedule cooking, and monitoring Save your own custom recipes in the app or access dozens of online recipes The touch panel includes all necessary controls and 8 preset cooking modes Rapid hot air technology heats up fast and cooks quickly The nonstick cooking basket is easy to clean and dishwasher safe Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control