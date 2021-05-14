Miley Cyrus Sets ‘Stand by You’ Pride Concert Special at Peacock, Signs NBCU Overall Deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jennifer Maas
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Miley Cyrus has set an LGBTQ Pride concert special called “Stand By You” at Peacock, the first project under a newly announced overall talent and development deal at NBCUniversal Television, the company said Friday.

The one-hour special, filmed in Nashville, will feature Cyrus “singing an array of her hits and putting her creative spin on beloved classics, all in the spirit of PRIDE,” per NBCU. That event is one of three specials Cyrus, a former coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” is working on across NBCU brands under her pact with the studio, which includes a first-look deal between NBCU Television and Streaming and Hopetown Entertainment, the production company run by Miley Cyrus and her mother, Tish Cyrus.

According to NBCU, the “partnership will encompass potential projects across scripted and unscripted content throughout NBCU’s Television and Streaming Entertainment portfolio, which includes NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock. Within this ecosystem, Cyrus will have the opportunity to leverage her talents as producer, performer and host across network, cable, streaming and syndication programming.”

“Miley is the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar and her Pride special, ‘Stand By You’ for Peacock is the perfect way to kick off this incredible partnership,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement Friday. “The creative possibilities for Miley across our portfolio are literally endless and we can’t wait to collaborate on amazing projects across genres with her, Tish Cyrus’s Hopetown Entertainment and Adam Leber for Rebel.”

Cyrus added: “I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years! Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU! This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too! We’re starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event!”

Read original story Miley Cyrus Sets ‘Stand by You’ Pride Concert Special at Peacock, Signs NBCU Overall Deal At TheWrap

Recommended Stories

  • Katy Perry and Pikachu go on a glow-up journey in adorable 'Electric' music video

    Pokémon-themed music video follows Perry and Pikachu in their earlier forms in celebration of the video game franchise's 25-year anniversary.

  • Miley Cyrus to Perform in Pride Concert Special for Peacock as Part of New NBCUniversal Deal

    The one-hour event will feature Miley Cyrus singing an array of her hits and putting her creative spin on beloved classics "all in the spirit of Pride," according to a press release

  • Shanna Moakler Gets Her Tattoo of Travis Barker's Name Removed in New Video: 'It's Worth It'

    Shanna Moakler was married to Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008 and shares three children with the Blink-182 drummer

  • It's official: ABC orders The Wonder Years reboot centered on a Black family

    Eve and Brandy will also headline a hip-hop drama for the network called Queens.

  • ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Star Tiffany Moon Says Westcotts’ Attacks ‘Will Not Be Tolerated’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dr. Tiffany Moon, a new addition to Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Dallas” in its recently completed fifth season, had to deal with a lot of difficult things on camera, especially as a working doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic and as an Asian American woman during this year of hate crimes and violence toward the […]

  • US Senators On The Verge Of A $52B Chip Funding Deal Announcement: Reuters

    A group of U.S. senators are on the verge of unleashing a $52-billion proposal to drive the U.S. semiconductor chip production and research over five years to tackle the growing Chinese semiconductor production and crisis impacting the automakers and other U.S. industries Reuters reports. The proposal includes $49.5 billion in emergency added appropriations to fund the chip provisions included in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act. The proposal includes $39 billion in production, R&D incentives, and $10.5 billion to implement programs including the National Semiconductor Technology Center, National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program, and other R&D programs, based on the draft summary. President Joe Biden had sought a billion Congressional funding to drive U.S. semiconductor production and research. Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) assured support to tackle the auto industry semiconductor chip crisis during a meeting with President Biden. Chip buyers like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google, joined chip-makers like Intel to seek $50 billion in Congressional funding for a domestic semiconductor production boost. U.S. share of semiconductors and microelectronics production plummeted from 37% in 1990 to just 12% at present. The Chinese Communist Party had invested over $150 billion in semiconductor manufacturing. Price action: INTC shares traded higher by 2.95% at $55.60 on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTaiwan Semiconductor To Ramp Up US Chip Investment: ReutersJudge In Federal Antitrust Case Against Facebook Delays Discovery Process: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow pays tribute to daughter Apple on her 17th birthday: 'You are so inspiring and just so cool'

    The actress praised the daughter she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin for being funny, brilliant and hardworking.

  • Ainge rejects criticism of Stevens, says his job is to fix ‘real’ issues with team

    He did hint change is coming of some sort in the offseason, however.

  • Chris Meloni and Dylan McDermott on Their Epic ‘Law and Order’ Crossover Event

    ET spoke with the stars of the series ahead of the 'Law & Order' crossover event airing tonight on NBC.

  • Meghan Markle’s Makeup Artist Remembers the Royal Wedding Moment That “Completely Changed the World”

    “We are a global society. Anything is possible,” said Daniel Martin.

  • Huge Amazon discount slashes this smart air fryer to just $86, today only

    If you're on the hunt for some terrific deals on must-have kitchen gadgets, Amazon is definitely the place to be. Want some examples? Check out this ThermoPro dual-probe wireless meat thermometer on sale for just $34.99 that helps you cook steak perfectly every time, or the awesome Dash mini waffle maker that's down to just right now for only $9.99 at Amazon. You could even consider insanely popular Gosund mini Wi-Fi smart plugs to be kitchen gadgets since you can use them with appliances like your coffee maker. This best-seller has a whopping 19,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon and you can snag them for an all-time low price of just $4.72 each if you use the coupon code ECHE76M7 at checkout. That's awesome! On top of all those essential kitchen tools, I was recently sent a new type of gadget to test. Incredibly, I only had to try it out one time before I added it to my must-have list. It's called the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer and it's amazing. It also happens to be discounted right now to a new all-time low price thanks to a special Amazon sale that is available for one day only on Friday. If you compare the Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer to other 5.8-quart air fryers, you'll see that the $129 retail price is actually pretty reasonable among high-end models. That price is indeed more than fair for an electric air fryer oven that cooks up deliciously crispy food without all the fatty oil you need for a deep fryer. You should also try reheating your food in your air fryer — it's a revelation that will be a complete game-changer for you. I know it was for me. While it is of course true that $129 is in line with many comparable air fryer models, this particular fryer has something that you won't find on any of the best-sellers out there: Smarts. The Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer features Wi-Fi and app integration, letting you look up recipes and even control your air fryer right from your smartphone. Better yet, you can control the air fryer with nothing but your voice thanks to Amazon's virtual personal assistant, Alexa. It also has all the other basic features you might want, such as built-in cooking presets and a nonstick cooking basket that's dishwasher safe. I have officially retired my old air fryer oven and this is definitely my new go-to model. Check out the reviews on Amazon and you'll see that so many shoppers agree — smartphone integration on an air fryer is awesome! For one day only on Friday, Amazon is offering a truly massive 34% discount that drops the price all the way down to $86.40. This model has never been below $100 before, so this deal is an absolute steal! It'll only be around until the end of the day though, so be sure to get in on the action now while you still can. Here are the main takeaways: Large 5.5-quart capacity and advanced heating system to ensure even air frying Connects to your smartphone so you can control your air fryer with the Potensic Home app — start and stop cooking, set the temperature, schedule cooking, and monitoring Save your own custom recipes in the app or access dozens of online recipes The touch panel includes all necessary controls and 8 preset cooking modes Rapid hot air technology heats up fast and cooks quickly The nonstick cooking basket is easy to clean and dishwasher safe Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

  • ABC Cancels 5 Series Including For Life, mixed-ish and Freshman Drama Rebel

    The dreaded axe swung hard at ABC late Friday, with the Alphabet network cancelling five bubble series in total. Among the casualties: Katey Sagal’s just-launched Rebel, sophomore legal drama For Life and ’80s-set black-ish spinoff mixed-ish (after two seasons). ABC also stuck a fork in veteran family sitcom American Housewife (full story here) and, as reported earlier […]

  • This Was Sasha Obama's Last Straw for Living With Her Parents During Quarantine

    Kids say the darndest things, and 19-year-old Sasha Obama didn’t mince her words when she felt that living with her parents during the pandemic had reached its end. That’s what former first lady Michelle Obama told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Wednesday night. In the interview, Colbert sat down in person with Obama, who […]

  • Why Anna Faris Didn't Appear on Mom 's Series Finale

    Mom fans didn't get the cameo from Anna Faris' Christy that some were hoping for during the series finale on May 13. Here's why the star didn't help say goodbye.

  • Here's What Happened to Allison Janney's Bonnie in the Mom Series Finale

    Mom signed off after eight seasons with its series finale on May 13. Here's everything that happened to Bonnie (Allison Janney) and her friends in the final episode.

  • Halle Berry Shares the 'Naked Truth' in Sexy Topless Instagram Photo

    The actress' signature honey blonde highlights and toned back muscles are on full display in the sultry snap

  • Inside Jay Leno's 'Secret Deal' with NBC to Host The Tonight Show over David Letterman

    “Dealing with Dave had become bothersome and draining,” the former NBC Vice President said of David Letterman in CNN’s docuseries, The Story of Late Night

  • Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo teases possible exit: 'You always gotta be ready for what might happen'

    Wednesday night's episode of NBC's Chicago Fire planted a seed that Miranda Rae Mayo could be departing the series. Mayo spoke to EW during an IG Live chat about whether her character Stella Kidd will be moving on to a new firehouse as a lieutenant. Season 9 has been leaning into the idea that an engagement between Stella and her longtime beau Severide (Taylor Kinney) is on the horizon.

  • 10 iconic moments on 'The Office' that weren't planned

    The popular mockumentary series was full of improvised lines, unplanned moments, and unscripted scenes, according to the cast.

  • Oprah Winfrey on the Question She Asked Sally Field About Burt Reynolds That Makes Her 'Cringe' Today

    "I even say now, I cringe to even think that I asked that question," Oprah Winfrey said on the Literally! with Rob Lowe podcast