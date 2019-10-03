Miley Cyrus Says She's Back in the Studio and Feeling 'Inspired' After Split from Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus is channeling her emotions into music.

Nearly two weeks after ending her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, Cyrus, 26, revealed on her Instagram Stories and Twitter that she had returned to the studio to create new music — and was feeling particularly creative and motivated while doing so.

Alongside the photo of herself inside the studio, the “Slide Away” singer wrote, “Back in the yo! I am so f— inspired right now” and added two butterflies and ocean waves emojis.

Underneath the selfie, Cyrus also appreciatively wrote, “Thank YOU NEW MOON” with a blue heart emoji.

In a second post on her Instagram Stories, the star shared a mirror selfie, where she showed off her white T-shirt, bell-bottom jeans, boots and high ponytail. “Studio [boot],” she captioned the shot.

The singer’s return to the studio comes three days after she said she was continuing to “love without conditions” following her split with Carter, 31.

In a post on her Instagram Stories featuring a photo of herself lying in bed beside her two “stinky dogs” Sunday, Cyrus displayed her love and appreciation for her beloved pets.

“Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning,” Cyrus captioned the image. “I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions…. the best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule…. Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between.”

She continued, “No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex…They love back 1000X… all they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability, and faithfulness (reminds me of someone).”