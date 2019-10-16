Miley Cyrus Says She 'Needs Oxygen' After Shirtless Cody Simpson Photo with Her Hand in His Pants

Miley Cyrus is the biggest shipper of herself and Cody Simpson!

The pop star made her shipper status known in the comments of an Instagram post shared by Simpson, 22, on Wednesday that included three photos — in the last of which, Cyrus, 26, has her hand down the Australian singer’s pants.

The photos show off both of their latest tattoos, which they got this week from celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill in Los Angeles.

The first two photos are of Simpson — whose impressive abs are on full display — and his new skull and crossbones line drawing on his right upper chest. In the last photo, Simpson snapped a mirror selfie of himself and Cyrus, who got a tattoo of a bleeding heart pierced with a knife on her left arm.

Cyrus rested her head on Simpson’s shoulder as she slid her right hand between Simpson’s pants and boxers for the photo.

Simpson captioned the post simply “papillon,” which means “butterfly” in French.

As captured by Comments by Celebs, Cyrus commented on the post, “Need. Oxygen. Can’t. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship.”

Simpson shared another mirror selfie of the two on his Instagram Stories, writing “death do us” below the photo. Over on her own Instagram, Cyrus shared a black-and-white photo of the two showing off their new ink, as well as a mirror selfie of her own on her Stories with a close up shot of her tattoo, writing, “Rock N Roll Heart Forever” and tagging Bassill.

Simpson and Cyrus have been spending lots of time together over the past few weeks, following Cyrus’ splits from husband Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.

