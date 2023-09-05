Miley Cyrus Says She “Didn’t Make a Dime” on Bangerz Tour: “No One I Would Rather Invest in Than Myself”

Miley Cyrus is revealing what went into making 2014’s Bangerz Tour come to life as well as why it “was an investment in myself.”

During a recent edition of her Used to Be Young TikTok series, in support of her latest single of the same name, the pop star admitted that she “didn’t make a dime on this tour because I wanted the tour to be excellent.”

Cyrus explained that she struggled to find people who saw her creative vision, adding, “A lot of these ideas were kind of so outlandish that no one really wanted to support me in making these pieces, so I had big puppets, oversized beds, I came out of my own face on my tongue.”

She said people kept questioning her, asking, “Why are you doing this? You’re going to do like 100 shows and not going to make any money.” But for Cyrus, the tour was much bigger than money: “There’s no one I would rather invest in than myself. So I paid for it all to make it exactly what I thought I and the fans deserved.”

The concept of the concert’s finale that Cyrus and then creative director Diane Martel came up with was especially significant for the “Flowers” singer.

“[Martel] goes, ‘How would you want to end this concert?’ Like, ‘The show is so big, how do you want to end it?’ and I wanted to end it in a Truman Show reference,” the singer shared in the TikTok video, referring to Jim Carrey’s 1998 movie, which followed an insurance salesman who doesn’t know his whole life is actually broadcast as a reality TV show.

Cyrus continued, “So I flew out on a giant hot dog, obviously, and I left through all the clouds and the exit sign, the way Jim Carrey does, because I felt like The Truman Show was really a reflection of my life.”

The Bangerz Tour was Cyrus’ fourth concert tour, in support of her Bangerz album, and included 78 shows over nine months.

During her Used to Be Young TikTok series, the “Wrecking Ball” singer has been reflecting on earlier moments in her career as well as past relationships and friendships. Most recently, Cyrus reminisced on falling in love with her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth while filming 2010’s The Last Song. She has also opened up about why she hasn’t toured in nearly a decade.

