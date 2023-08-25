Miley Cyrus Returns With New Single, ‘Used To Be Young’

A week after announcing its release, Miley Cyrus has unveiled her new single, “Used To Be Young.” The song comes in tandem with last night’s ABC interview and music special Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), portions of which previously aired on Disney+. It is also available as a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl single through Cyrus’ website.

Cyrus teased “Used To Be Young” in a British Vogue interview earlier this summer, including the lyrics “I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young.” When she confirmed its release date last week, she said, “this song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME.”

More from Spin:

Endless Summer Vacation debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the massive single “Flowers,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks. Per Columbia Records, the song has been streamed a staggering four billion times across all platforms since its release in January.

Meanwhile, Cyrus is also looking back to her 2013 album Bangerz, which will be celebrated with a 10th anniversary vinyl repackage due Sept. 29. It includes the non-album bonus track “23” with Mike Will Made It, which Cyrus performed frequently during the Bangerz tour.

To see our running list of the top 100 greatest rock stars of all time, click here.