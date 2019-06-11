    Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Liam Hemsworth Breakup Rumors on 10-Year Anniversary

    Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus is once again debunking split rumors with Liam Hemsworth on their 10-year anniversary and also sending a sweet message to the love of her life.

    The “She is Coming” singer wished her husband a happy anniversary on Tuesday while poking fun at recent tabloids who reported there could be trouble in paradise.

    “Happy 10 year anniversary my love. Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009!” she tweeted.

    Adding, “Some things never change …. & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them.”

    Throughout their entire relationship, Miley and Liam have faced rumors of breaking up. To be fair, they did split a couple times but it was probably blown out of proportion seeing as they always ended up back in each other’s arms.

    Switching gears, Miley focused her attention on Liam.


    Sharing several pics from the time they first met on the set of “The Last Song,” she wrote, “Started diggin you in 2009 @LiamHemsworth. Shit got deep Happy anniversary.”

    View photos
    As The Blast reported, Miley and Liam tied the knot over Christmas break with a surprise Tennessee wedding.

