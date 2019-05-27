Miley Cyrus Plots New Project ‘She Is Coming’

Miley Cyrus will release a new project, She Is Coming, this Friday, May 31st. Per Entertainment Weekly, the project will take the form of an EP.

On Instagram, Cyrus shared the release date and cover art, in which she wears a Never Mind the Bollocks t-shirt. She Is Coming is also available to pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music.

Related stories

Miley Cyrus Debuts Three Songs, Teases New Release at Big Weekend Fest

'Black Mirror': Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott Join Tech Dystopia in New Trailers

Cyrus began teasing She Is Coming earlier this month when she posted a teaser on social media. On Saturday, the singer premiered three new songs — “Cattitude,” “Dream” and “Mother’s Daughter” — during her set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in the U.K. (during the show she also teamed with Charli XCX for a rendition of her 2013 hit, “We Can’t Stop”).

She Is Coming will follow Cyrus’ 2017 album Younger Now, which notably found the musician nodding to her country roots and embracing a more rock-oriented sound. The record marked a significant sonic shift from the surreal psych pop of her Flaming Lips-assisted 2015 album, Miley Cyrus and her Dead Petz, and her 2013 hip-hop heavy record Bangerz.

Along with prepping new music, Cyrus will star in an upcoming of episode of Black Mirror titled, Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too. In the episode, Cyrus plays an pop star peddling a line of toy robots that look just like her to her teen fans.

“This is the story of females in the music industry,” Cyrus told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat about the episode. “I understand everyone’s gone through this but I do think for females in the industry… it’s hard to be taken seriously. People assume that if you’re not wearing a body suit and singing pop music, why would anyone want to see you.”

Sign up for Rolling Stone’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.