Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Set to Host 'All-Star' New Year's Eve Special in Miami for NBC

Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson

getty (2)

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will be ringing in 2022 together.

On Monday, it was announced that the multi-platinum artist, 29, and Saturday Night Live star, 28, will host Miley's New Year's Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson for NBC. The special will air live from Miami on Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. ET and will be live-streamed on Peacock.

SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will serve as executive producer for the broadcast, which will feature "a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances," according to the press release.

No word yet if recent SNL host Kim Kardashian West, who is currently dating Davidson, will be among those "special guests."

Cyrus and Lindsay Shookus will also be executive producers.

RELATED: Times Square to Welcome Back 'Thousands' of Fully Vaccinated Visitors on New Year's Eve: 'Historic Moment'

"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete," said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal.

Cyrus and Davidson are notably replacing Carson Daly, who has hosted NBC's New Year's Eve special since 2004 (with the exception of Dec. 31, 2017, when it didn't air due to an NFL broadcast).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Last year, Daly hosted the NBC New Year's Eve Special live from Times Square with co-hosts Amber Ruffin and Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

Cyrus and Davidson are no strangers to NBC.

Cyrus was a coach on The Voice for seasons 11 and 13. Davidson has starred on SNL since the show's 40th season in 2016. In addition, Cyrus has hosted SNL three times and was recently the musical guest for the sixth time when Elon Musk hosted in May.