Miley Cyrus to Perform Self-Love Anthem ‘Flowers’ at Grammys

Miley Cyrus is set to take the stage to deliver “Flowers” at the Grammys this Sunday evening, Variety reports.

Cyrus rehearsed for the big night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, a source told the outlet. The singer, who is nominated for six awards this year — the most she’s ever received — was previously nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Bangerz in 2015. This time around, she’s up for Record, Song, Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Album of the Year. Cyrus also received a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod for “Thousand Miles” featuring Brandi Carlile.

Written after of her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth, “Flowers” marked the singer-songwriter’s first Number One hit in 10 years. The track, a declaration of independence, appears on her eighth album Endless Summer Vacation, and was played a record 96 million times in its first week on Spotify. The track held its Number One spots on the the Billboard Hot 100 for eight consecutive weeks.

The hit is up against Jon Batiste’s “Worship,’ boygenius’ “Not Strong Enough,” and “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét. It’s also contending with Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” for the Barbie soundtrack, SZA’s murder ballad “Kill Bill,” and Taylor Swift’s chart-topping “Anti-Hero.”

Cyrus will be joining a jam-packed lineup of artists this year including Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Luke Combs, Travis Scott, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billy Joel, who is returning to the award show for the first time in over 20 years. U2 will also stage a performance from their Las Vegas Sphere residency.

Burna Boy, who will be joined by Brandy and 21 Savage, will be the first Afrobeats performer to play at Sunday night’s ceremony. Tracy Chapman, who has not played publicly in years, will also be gracing the Grammys stage to sing “Fast Car” for a duet with Luke Combs.

