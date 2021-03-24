Miley Cyrus has a message for Hannah Montana: 'I still love you 15 years later'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christi Carras
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Miley Cyrus, dressed as Hannah Montana, raising a fist in the air and singing into a microphone
Miley Cyrus performs as her Disney Channel character, Hannah Montana. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)

Sweet niblets! It's been a whole 15 years since "Hannah Montana" premiered on the Disney Channel, catapulting a young Miley Cyrus and her musical alter ego to superstardom.

On Wednesday, Cyrus shared a heartfelt message she penned to her breakout character in honor of the hit series' anniversary on social media. "Hannah Montana" ran for four seasons, from 2006 to 2011, and starred Cyrus as a teenager balancing dual lives as an anonymous high school student and a chart-topping pop sensation.

As its catchy theme song indicates, the concept of the show allowed Cyrus' character to live "The Best of Both Worlds" — as Miley, when wearing plain clothes and her natural brunet hair, and as Hannah, when rocking flashy costumes and a signature blond wig.

"Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. ... I didn't know then... that is where you would live forever. Not just in [me], but millions of people around the world," Cyrus wrote in her letter, captioned "I still love you 15 years later" and dated March 24 on purple "Hannah Montana" stationery.

"Although you are considered to be an 'alter ego,' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands. ... But a lot has changed since then. You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon + never brought me back down."

The "Midnight Sky" artist went on to recount some of the many "firsts" and "lasts" she experienced along her "Hannah Montana" journey, from "embarrassingly" getting her first menstrual period on set "the day a 'cute guy'" in the cast invited her to lunch to filming the series finale.

"It was bittersweet to know I would be leaving YOU (a HUGE piece of me) behind in Stage 9, which is where I say I grew up when asked," Cyrus continued. "You have all my love + upmost gratitude. Breathing life into you for those six years was an honor. I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to anyone + everyone who believed in me from the beginning."

She also opened up about losing her grandfather shortly before the first season of "Hannah Montana" debuted. (He did get to see the trailer, however, which he regarded as "one of the proudest moments in his lifetime.")

And she gave a shout-out to her costars — Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Jason Earles and Billy Ray Cyrus, her on- and offscreen father — who became her "family" as she was "seeing them more than my own."

"Not a day goes by I forget where I came from," she wrote. "A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And that they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana. Forever, Miley."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Miley Cyrus Pens Handwritten Letter To Her Hannah Montana Alter-Ego

    Miley Cyrus is sending love to Hannah Montana on the show’s 15th anniversary If you can even believe it, it’s been 15 entire years since the first episode of classic Disney series Hannah Montana premiered. On this special anniversary, the show’s star, Miley Cyrus, tweeted out an adorable hand-written note “to” her alter ego. It’s []

  • Meghan Markle Legal Battle Contributed to Bankruptcy of a Prominent Paparazzi Agency

    This isn't the first time a Duchess of Sussex aggressor has come up empty.

  • Blake Shelton jokes Adam Levine was fired because of Kelly Clarkson on 'The Voice'

    During the final night of the blind auditions on The Voice Monday, Blake Shelton, who the rest of the judges have all agreed is a liar, continued to do what he does best while fighting for 21-year-old contestant Keegan Ferrell, who sounded very similar to Blake's old Voice nemesis, Adam Levine, while singing Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved." After Levine abruptly and mysteriously left The Voice two years ago, Kelly Clarkson ended up filling Levine's chair of 16 seasons and, in turn, also filled the role of Shelton's new rival. And on Monday night, Shelton joked, "I want you to look for just a second at this coaching panel. Take note at who's missing and who's in that chair. Now, I'm not saying that Kelly Clarkson got Adam fired." However, that's exactly what the country singer was saying. "If Maroon 5 inspires you, I don't know that I would choose a coach that is their archnemesis," Shelton later added, to which Clarkson responded, "Oh, my God. We toured together!" "And then you got him fired," Shelton added. Bizarrely, somehow Shelton playing the Levine card actually worked -- even though Clarkson pointed out to Ferrell, “I know, love, and breathe pop music; I have for like, 20 years.” When later asked why Ferrell would reject the more obvious team and instead sign up with country singer Blake, Ferrell simply explained, “He just knows how to bring artists to the next level.”

  • These California counties are pushing the hardest for the Gavin Newsom recall

    Organizers hoping to force California Gov. Gavin Newsom into a recall election have to really like their chances after the secretary of state's office released another batch of petition signature numbers on Friday. The state now reports roughly 1.2 million valid signatures through March 11, a figure close to the 1.5 million needed to trigger a recall election. There are still roughly 660,000 signatures yet to be processed by county elections officials, meaning organizers need only 45-50% of the outstanding signatures to be deemed valid. Clearing that threshold seems to be a near-certainty as the current signature validity rate is 82%. See more in the video above.

  • Tobias Harris comes up big late as Sixers hold off Warriors

    The way his Philadelphia 76ers are winning, coach Doc Rivers sees no reason to discuss the trade deadline. Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead jumper with 3:44 to play, scored another basket on the next possession and finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds to help the Sixers hold off the Golden State Warriors 108-98 on Tuesday night. “My attitude is not to get the highlights, get the praise, it’s to get the win,” Harris said.

  • Chris Evans Gives a Rare Glimpse of His Chest Tattoos — and the Internet Is Crushing Hard

    "Chris evans in floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain? This is what heaven looks like," one fan wrote on Twitter

  • Spurs players pay respect to NCAA women's tournament with iconic college jerseys

    Rebecca Lobo, Becky Hammon, Alyssa Mills and Cheryl Miller all got a shoutout on Monday night in San Antonio.