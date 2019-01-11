Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's 10-year relationship timeline

With the news that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have finally tied the knot (I guess my invitation got lost in the mail…), we’re taking a look back at the long road that got them to “I do.” Like any relationship, it was filled with ups and downs, “ons” and “offs,” and a whole lot of fun.

The dynamic duo first met on the set of the film “The Last Song” in 2009. “From the first time we read, it was like I had known her before,” Hemsworth said of their instant chemistry. The two chose to keep their relationship under wraps until they made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010. But their happiness was short-lived, and the two broke up soon after.

But just when fans thought it was over, they came in like a wrecking ball and got back together for a December 2011 CNN Heroes gala. It wasn’t too long before rumors began to swirl that the on-again couple was engaged. Miley was spotted wearing a ring in March of 2012, but it wasn’t until June that they confirmed they were indeed getting married.

Almost like clockwork, by March of 2013, Miley was spotted without her ring, leading to whispers that maybe the wedding wasn’t happening after all. The couple broke hearts again when they called it off later that year, and began to see other people (most notably, Miley dated Patrick Schwarzenegger in 2014).

It wouldn’t be a love story without a grand romantic turn of events, and Miley was mysteriously spotted wearing her ring again in 2016 Could it be true? Were things heating up again between one of Hollywood’s coolest couples? They sure were. And Cyrus confirmed to Ellen that the wedding was back on! She told Teen Vogue: “I think we’re both deeper than normal people. … He’s very grateful for what he has, but he doesn’t let it go to his head. I’m like that too.”





Two years later, the duo surprised fans with Instagram posts of their low-key Nashville wedding. Surrounded by friends and family, Liam and Miley tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. She posted a photo of the two with the caption, “this is probably our one millionth kiss,” melting the hearts of fans everywhere. Despite the fact that their relationship was a bit of a roller coaster, we’re glad we were there along for the ride.

