Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Gush Over Each Other After Secret Wedding

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married at last!

The longtime couple have confirmed they said “I do” over the weekend, after videos emerged of the two cutting a cake together with a sign reading “Mr. & Mrs.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, Cyrus and Hemsworth posted sweet photos of the private Dec. 23 nuptials. The two couldn’t stop gushing over each other.

“My love,” Hemsworth captioned a photo that shows him embracing his new wife in her white Vivienne Westwood wedding dress, which retails for around $8,600.

“This is probably our one - millionth kiss,” Cyrus, 26, captioned one photo.

“Congratulations you married the hottest man in Hollywood,” a fan commented on one of the “Malibu” singer’s Instagram posts, according to a screen shot taken by the account Comments by Celebs.

“I knooooowwwww right,” the singer replied.

Cyrus and Hemsworth, 28, met on the set of the movie “The Last Song,” based on the Nicholas Sparks book. The author had kind words for the couple after they confirmed their secret nuptials.

“This makes me so happy,” he wrote.

Cyrus’ parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, posted their own photos of the wedding on their social media accounts.

“Wedding wouldn’t be complete without one shot from Dads out dated blackberry camera. Love seeing all so happy,” Billy Ray wrote under one photo, which showed Cyrus and Hemsworth about to cut into their wedding cake.

In another photo on his account, he congratulated the two and wrote “Long live love!”

Tish Cyrus wrote, “This makes my heart so happy .... ” under a photo of her with Miley and Billy Ray.

But perhaps the best video to emerge from the wedding is Cyrus singing along to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” in her gorgeous gown, with Hemsworth making a cameo appearance:

Congratulations to the happy couple!