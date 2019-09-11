Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Wear Complementary Outfits as They Enjoy PDA-Packed Night Out in NYC

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are enjoying a night in the Big Apple!

On Tuesday, the “Slide Away” singer, 26, and The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, stepped out in New York City and the pair couldn’t help but rock coordinating black outfits for the occasion.

As they walked to dinner side-by-side, Carter wore a leather skirt and black strappy open-toed stilettos, pairing the ensemble with a black blouse and an oversized blazer, which she wore over her shoulders.

The reality star also accessorized with a few dainty pieces of silver jewelry and a diamond-encrusted clutch purse.

Meanwhile, Cyrus opted for a black crop top, pants, and heels. Like Carter, the singer also wore an oversized blazer but paired her look with several silver chains, large amber-tinted sunglasses, and a black purse.

“They were making out the whole time,” an onlooker said of their dinner at a Manhattan restaurant. “They were highly guarded with a sea of friends surrounding, but they were in their own world. Totally transfixed and didn’t care at all about what was happening around them. They just sat in a booth, making out. And they were very handsy, too. It was a pretty intense PDA.”

After enjoying their meal together, Carter and Cyrus were photographed holding hands as they exited the eatery.

Fans attempted to take photos with the singer and reality star, but Cyrus and Carter remained close to one another, their hands interlocked, as they made their way through the crowd.

The pair’s outing comes one day after Carter left a flirtatious comment on one of Cyrus’ Instagram posts from New York Fashion Week.

The “Mothers Daughter” singer attended designer Tom Ford‘s Spring/Summer 2020 show Monday, where she mixed a punk-inspired outfit with her original country roots.

Like Tuesday’s outing, Cyrus wore black head to toe, sporting a sexy half-buttoned up shirt underneath a long suede jacket, paired with cuffed satin pants and jewel-encrusted platform heels.

The artist also wore her hair in wet waves underneath a black fuzzy cowboy hat, accessorizing with black aviator sunglasses, diamond necklaces, and rings which sparkled on every finger — a look that caught Carter’s attention.