Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly to rock L.A. during Super Bowl 2022 weekend

Miley Cyrus will perform with Green Day at the 2022 Super Bowl Music Fest at Staples Center. (Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for dick clark productions)

The Dr. Dre/Snoop Dogg/Kendrick Lamar halftime show won't be the only highly anticipated musical event during Super Bowl week.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, the Super Bowl Music Fest will come to downtown L.A.'s Staples Center on Feb. 10-12 with a series of all-star double bills.

Thursday night's show will feature alt-pop star Halsey and rap-rocker Machine Gun Kelly, who collaborated on the latter's chart-topping 2020 pop-punk album, "Tickets to My Downfall." Halsey made a noteworthy pivot to the rock world on their 2021 album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," which was produced by Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, while Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox have been conjuring memories of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson with their very public romance. Both Halsey and Kelly are notable Grammy contenders this year.

Machine Gun Kelly. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Friday night's show features newlyweds Blake Shelton and Anaheim's own Gwen Stefani, performing both separately and in tandem. Mickey Guyton, whose performance of "Love My Hair" electrified last week's CMA Awards, will open.

On Saturday night, Green Day and Miley Cyrus will bring snarling pop-punk to Staples. Green Day recently wrapped the U.S. portion of its successful Hella Mega stadium tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Cyrus will bring her glamorous rock ’n' roll grit to the stage with songs from her 2020 album, "Plastic Hearts."

At halftime of Super Bowl LVI, Compton hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar will be joined by Eminem and Mary J. Blige for a historic one-time performance.

Tickets for Super Bowl Music Fest go on sale Nov. 18 at 7 a.m. via SuperBowlMusicFest.com and Ticketmaster.com.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.