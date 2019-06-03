Miley Cyrus Grabbed and Kissed by Aggressive Spanish Fan as She Runs to Liam Hemsworth for Cover

Miley Cyrus came into contact with an aggressive fan while in Spain this weekend.

The singer, 26, was trying to make her way through a crowd of people alongside her husband, Liam Hemsworth, when an overzealous fan jumped out and kissed her on the cheek, grabbing her by the hair and shoulder to do so.

The assailant was immediately pushed off of Cyrus by someone from her security team, and the singer ran ahead to take cover under Hemsworth, 29, who was walking slightly ahead of her and wrapped his arm around his wife to protect her.

The incident was picked up by one Twitter user, who shared the video on their account. Cyrus has yet to comment on the encounter.

Llego a estar ahí, y al “fan” que se ha tirado a por miley no se le olvida el guantazo que se lleva pic.twitter.com/30PUR4zXR0 — Alvaro (@AlvaroSaucedo13) June 2, 2019

Cyrus was in Barcelona for the Primavera Sound Festival, which featured performances on Friday and Saturday from stars such as Cardi B, Solange, Future and Janelle Monáe.

On Saturday, Variety revealed that the Spain-based festival would be making its way to America in 2020, set to take place in September in Los Angeles.

“We have been thinking about Los Angeles for many years now, and the celebration of our 20th anniversary [next year] felt like the perfect timing for the decision of crossing overseas,” Gabi Ruiz, one of Primavera Sound’s directors, told Variety in a statement Saturday.

Miley Cyrus | Rachel Murray/Getty More

Along with her weekend performance, Cyrus’s music has been making headlines with the release of her new EP, She Is Coming, which was released Friday.

The EP contains six singles from her upcoming seventh studio album, “She Is Miley Cyrus,” and features guest vocals from RuPaul. Two more EPs, She Is Here and She Is Everything, containing the remaining 12 singles will be released at a later date.

The singer will also make her way back to television in Netflix anthology Black Mirror in the episode “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too,” one of only three episodes in the new season which drops on Wednesday.