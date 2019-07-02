Miley Cyrus fans fat-shame plus-size model from her new video: 'You're praising people killing themselves'

Miley Cyrus shared teaser images ahead of the release of her new “Mother’s Daughter” music video and the reactions to one — featuring a plus-size model, in the nude, fanning herself on a chaise lounge — were nasty.
Angelina Duplisea, a plus-size model and actress, was quickly fat-shamed in the comments of Cyrus’s Instagram post. She was told she was “unacceptable” for being that weight. Not even that her weight was unacceptable. That she was as a human.
That was definitely a theme in the comments, which appeared under a quote Cyrus posted from Duplisea, whose Twitter profile calls her a “professional fat shaker.” It said: “I've always been a fighter. Maybe not always in the most productive way, but fighting for myself, a friend or even for a stranger who is being bullied has always been a part of my personality. Fat acceptance is based on the notion that all fat people, regardless of health, deserve respect. And it's a battle that is fought every day by thousands, including myself.”
It went on to say that on social media, the conversation often turns negative “when there are fat bodies involved. People just love to leave awful comments on fat folks photos in order to feel superior and I promise you, not one of these commenters actually cares about the health, family, environment or whatever bulls**t reason they give for their vile behavior towards a fat person. And really, how in the hell does health matter in the context of someone just posting a photo of themselves feeling happy and confident?”
Duplisea asked, “Next time you see a fat person posting pictures of themselves living their life, stop and ask yourself why you wish to spoil their joy. I guarantee that you can't come up with a valid reason that isn't based in your own ego gratification. Stop it and do better! We humans have a lot to learn, but we can start by fighting our personal biases and permitting people of all genders, races, sexualities, sizes, abilities and health levels to live harassment-free lives. Don't f*** with their freedom to feel happy and beautiful right now, not just when society says it’s ok.”
As if nobody read what she even wrote, here were more of the comments about Duplisea’s body, including, “Put down the cake and have an apple.”
There were people making this point: “I’m all about people being happy in their own skin but I’m not going to say it’s healthy.” Still, Duplisea was making the point not to shame.
And there were people (plus-size and not plus-size) weighing in to praise the post — or criticize the shamers.
Cyrus has called “Mother’s Daughter,” which she wrote with songwriter Alma, “a bad ass feminist anthem” and said, “Beware it’s the SH** — just like all the bad ass women starring alongside muah!”
In the video for the song about sexual liberation and empowerment, Duplisea is on screen while Cyrus sings, “Look at her / She got the power.”
The song has a lot of vagina and nipple imagery. It also fittingly features Cyrus’s mom, Tish.
