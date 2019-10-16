Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Get New Tattoos — Hers of a Dagger Through a Bleeding Heart

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s date night on Tuesday featured some new ink.

The couple — who recently made their romance official after a longtime friendship — stopped by celebrity tattoo artist Nico Bassill‘s private studio, Among the Willows in Los Angeles, California, to add a pair of coordinating pieces to their ever-growing body art collection.

The two showed off their new tattoos on social media, posing for black and white videos on Bassill’s Instagram Story.

Simpson, 22, got a skull and crossbones line drawing, backed by the grim reaper’s signature scythe tattooed on his right chest, while Cyrus got a more robust illustration of a bleeding heart with a knife pierced through it tattooed on the back of her right arm.

The 26-year-old “Party in the U.S.A” singer opted for the words “Rock n’ Roll Heart” written in a ribbon across the heart-shaped art.

Later, Cyrus shared a bright mirror selfie of her new ink on her Instagram Story, writing, “Rock N Roll Heart Forever.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Calls Cody Simpson Her ‘Boo Thang’ as He Says ‘It’s Safe to Say’ They’re Official

Miley Cyrus | Nico Bassill Instagram More

Cody Simpson | Nico Bassill Instagram More

Cody Simpson | Nico Bassill Instagram More