Miley Cyrus Calls Cody Simpson Her 'Boo Thang' as He Says 'It's Safe to Say' They're Official

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson‘s romance is heating up.

On Saturday, the “Slide Away” singer showed some love to the Australian musician on his Instagram post of his Tiffany and Co. Men’s Launch photo shoot.

“Boo thang,” Cyrus, 26, wrote with a ghost emoji, as Comments by Celebs first pointed out. In the photo, Simpson, 22, is seated and clutching the chains around his neck while wearing a gray jacket, white shirt, and blue jeans.

After a fan commented on Simpson’s photo and asked “Does Miley share?” with a laughing emoji, Cyrus simply responded with a thumbs down emoji.

On Friday night, Simpson attended the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch in L.A., and confirmed to reporters that it was “safe to say” the pair are official.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” Simpson told reporters at the event. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”

“We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?” he added.

Simpson went on to share that dating Cyrus is a “different experience” for him, as the pair were friends first.

“The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long,” he said, explaining that they “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

Miley and Cody | Miley Cyrus Instagram More

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Enjoys L.A. Outing with Cody Simpson and Mom Tish After Hospitalization

Simpson added, “Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more.”

Simpson also announced that he’ll be releasing a new song next week, which he wrote about the pop star while she was in the hospital following her tonsillitis surgery.

“I wrote her a song this week that she’s pretty much forcing me to put out,” he told PEOPLE. “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s— out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s— myself.’”

Without offering up too many details about the track, he teased, “It’s something I wrote for her while she was sick this week.”

Simpson has likely already given fans a preview of the new song during one of his hospital visits to Cyrus, he lifted her spirits by gifting her flowers and serenading her with a very special tune.