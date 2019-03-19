Miley Cyrus Breaks Down in Tears Honoring ‘The Voice' Star Janice Freeman at Her Memorial Service

Miley Cyrus tearfully delivered an emotional tribute at The Voice contestant Janice Freeman’s memorial service on Monday.

Freeman, who was on Cyrus’ team in season 13 of The Voice, died from combined complications of lupus and a bronchial infection, on Mar. 2. She was 33.

Cyrus spoke at the service, which was streamed live on Facebook, before her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, helped her perform “Amazing Grace.”

“Before we sing this song for Janice, I just want to clear up a rumor. I was never her coach, ever, she was always mine,” Miley said. “I learned more from her than anyone that I’ve ever gotten the honor to be in the room with, not just vocally, I should’ve gotten more lessons than I did, but she taught me everything that I know about love.”

“I had planned on singing a song for her, but just losing her is just too much for me,” she continued, before breaking down further in tears. “So my dad’s going to take care of this for me. But, I’ll always be your sister, and I’m here for you, and I’m here for your family, and Janice I’ll miss you more than I could ever say. So, my dad is going to do this for me.”

Cyrus, who wore a black suit, then solemnly stood on stage as her dad began the song. Clutching tissues, she eventually joined in the performance, finishing the song in good spirits.

“Thank you for letting us be a part of your family and thank you Janice for letting me be your friend -- it’s been an honor,” Cyrus said before leaving the stage.



Her dad then added: “Thank you sister Janice – I learned from you, too.”

Freeman’s loss has been hard on Miley, who expressed her grief in a lengthy Instagram post, two days after her death.

“I miss you so much it hurts,” wrote Cyrus, who helped Freeman and her family with money when they were struggling financially. “Everywhere … but so did you. So often. So much pain and no one would ever notice because of the smile and joy you constantly radiated. I am trying my best today to celebrate your existence but I can’t help but just deeply mourn over your absence."



“All those texts I would receive, just of you telling me that you’re praying for ME,” Cyrus continued. “How you were so selfless I’ll never understand. The way you found the good in everything. You are now a rainbow. Something beautiful that comes after something so gloomy.”

See more on Cyrus below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: 'The Voice' Alum Janice Freeman Dead at 33

NEWS: Priyanka Chopra Replies to Miley Cyrus Teasing Ex Nick Jonas for Praising Her Throwbacks

NEWS: Miley Cyrus Painfully Grieves ‘The Voice’ Contestant Janice Freeman: ‘I Miss You So Much It Hurts’

Related Articles: