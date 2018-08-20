    Miley Cyrus' Little Sister Just Made Out with Her Boyfriend on the MTV VMAs Red Carpet

    Photo credit: Mike Coppola - Getty Images

    Noah Cyus and her boyfriend, rapper Lil Xan, debuted their new duet today, "Live or Die." And what better way to celebrate than, I don't know, making out on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet like no one's watching even though everyone is definitely watching?

    Trick question: there isn't one.

    OK, let's bask in this young love, shall we?

    Photo credit: Mike Coppola - Getty Images

    Lil Xan recently told Billboard, “I slid into her DMs and like four months later, she saw it, responded, we hung out, we just instantly clicked. I love her, her whole family. I just like her a lot.” So that's nice!

