Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson once got matching tattoos, but he had his removed

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson both appeared Thursday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they talked about the time they got matching tattoos. It happened while they were filming the Saturday Night Live music video sketch for “The Baby Step” back in 2017, when one of the lines from the song caught their attention: “We babies.”

“And for some reason we looked at each other and it was like, ‘That's a great tattoo,’” Cyrus said.

That’s when Davidson said he called his “tattoo guy” to come to 30 Rock studios in New York to do the job, which Cyrus said in hindsight was a little bit of a red flag.

“Should have known that was sketch,” she joked.

.@MileyCyrus & Pete Davidson got matching “We Babies” tattoos after a baby-themed SNL sketch with Larry David. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/YjbVk9RJBU — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 10, 2021

The pair’s friendship began on SNL where Cyrus has appeared as host or musical at least 10 times, and they have continued to keep in touch and hang out. She even took him to his first gay bar, according to an anecdote the duo shared on Thursday.

Unfortunately it’s not such a happy ending for their matching tattoos, because Davidson said he got his burned off while Cyrus still has hers. The pop star showed the proof of her “WE BABIES” ink while Davidson showed what's left of his, which he described as “No babies.”

Luckily it seems their friendship is lasting longer than their tattoos, since they will be co-hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC to ring in 2022. But Cyrus was quick to recall that the aftermath of the event was more than just permanent ink on her ankle.

“I stopped smoking weed the next day. For a couple years,” Cyrus said. “Well, at least with Pete, anyways.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

