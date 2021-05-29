Miles Teller's Wife Says He Was 'Jumped By 2 Men We Have Never Met' During Incident in Hawaii

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, is speaking out after her husband was attacked during the couple's Hawaii vacation this week.

Shortly after reports surfaced Friday that the actor was punched in the face at a restaurant in Hawaii, Sperry Teller, 28, released a statement on her Instagram Story, confirming that an altercation had occurred, while disputing reports that it was over an unpaid bill.

"The story reported about Miles being punched in the face by @TMZ over 'money' is completely false," she wrote. "Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom. It seems these same men have done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui. This is now a criminal investigation."

Shailene Woodley, who vacationed in Hawaii with her fiancé Aaron Rodgers and the couple, also shared the message on her Instagram Story.

On Saturday, Teller tweeted in response to Pat McAfee, who mocked the actor's incident on Twitter with a clip from WWE. "I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud," Teller told McAfee, who later apologized.

Representatives for Teller and for the Maui Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 29, 2021

In a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE, a Maui Police Department spokesperson said "police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party. The incident is currently under investigation; no further information is available at this time."

The Whiplash star, 34, was punched in the face outside the restroom of the restaurant Monkeypod Kitchen in Maui on Wednesday night by an unknown man, TMZ previously reported. At the time of the incident, Teller and his wife were dining with Woodley and Rodgers.

TMZ additionally reported that the man who punched Teller was allegedly a wedding planner who accused the star of owing him $60,000 for services rendered for Teller's 2019 wedding — which the actor's wife disputed.

Sperry Teller has been documenting the group's Hawaii vacation on her Instagram page, recently posting a photo of the two couples taking in the view of a waterfall.

"Ponds with soulmates 🪐🦋🌈🌈 thank you @zenobe for the best day of hiking these pool," the model wrote in the caption of a photo.

The trip comes after Woodley and Rodgers, who confirmed their engagement in February, visited Walt Disney World in April and attended the Kentucky Derby on May 1 alongside Teller and Sperry Teller.