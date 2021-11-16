Miles Teller says he's vaccinated and has 'been for a while'

Miles Teller addresses anti-vax rumors that have been resurfaced after his starring role in Taylor Swift’s new music video. (Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Miles Teller says he's vaccinated.

"I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while," he wrote Tuesday on social media. "The only thing I'm anti is hate."

Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) November 16, 2021

Yahoo Entertainment has clarified with the 34-year-old Whiplash actor's rep that he means vaccinated against COVID.

Teller's vaccination status has been a buzzy topic for months, but the topic was stirred up Monday when Taylor Swift's new "I Bet You Think About Me" video, directed by Blake Lively, dropped.

Teller has a starring role and is thisclose to fan fave Swift in it, re-raising questions on social media about his vaccine status.

Did Miles Teller get vaccinated to be in Taylor's music video — Zach Schiffman (@schlife) November 15, 2021

That's because over the summer and into early fall, rumors swirled that Teller hadn't been vaccinated.

In late July, a project Teller stars in — Paramount+'s The Offer, a limited series about the making of The Godfather — shut down production because someone tested positive for COVID.

Soon after, the Daily Mail reported that Teller was behind the shutdown.

"Miles Teller is not vaccinated," a set source reportedly told the tabloid. "He wouldn’t even get the test. Now he’s brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down."

At the time, his rep denied it, saying, "Your facts are incorrect," but not elaborating.

Soon after, the Hollywood Reporter's story Hollywood Battle Lines Emerge in Simmering Vaccine War referenced The Offer shutdown — though nobody was named.

Talking about "productions descending into chaos" due to vaccine mandates not being in place, it said that "was the case on Paramount+'s The Offer, which shut down production in late July due to a Zone A COVID-19 positive. That positive person was publicly identified as a series star who was said to be unvaccinated. Sources tell THR that the stoppage resulted in a $6 million loss for the limited series about the making of The Godfather. (A Paramount+ rep counters that the figure was below $6 million.)"

Swift's new video really blew things up though on Monday. Her choice of video co-star was dissected — and Teller's friendship with Aaron Rodgers, who's been in the middle of his own headline-making vaccine controversy this month, didn't exactly help as far as the growing speculation. Teller's post followed soon after.