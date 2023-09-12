Mila Kunis Recalls Gross Bet Danny Masterson And Ashton Kutcher Made In Old Clip

A new thread of old interviews and promos involving Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson and Mila Kunis is raising a lot of eyebrows online.

On Saturday, a social media user resurfaced several old clips on X, formerly Twitter, that highlights how Kutcher and Masterson routinely sexualized Kunis while they were working together on “That ’70s Show.”

Although it is unclear when some of the clips were recorded, it should be noted that Kunis was cast on “That ’70s Show” when she was just 14, while Kutcher was 19, and Masterson was 22. The sitcom premiered on Fox in 1998 and ended in 2006.

One clip in the thread features a joint interview between Kunis and Kutcher on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” in the early 2000s (the show ran from 1996 to 2002). In the video, Kunis calls out Kutcher for an incredibly inappropriate bet he made with Masterson during the first season of the show.

Ohh this WILL be a thread pic.twitter.com/WlXHYfYxgE — Kolii ♡ (@koliikat) September 9, 2023

“She was 14 when we started the show,” Kutcher says at the beginning of the clip. “I was, like, 19, and they’re like: ‘Alright, you guys are going to be making out in this scene.’ And I’m, like, thinking, like, ‘Wait, this is like, slightly illegal, right?’”

O’Donnell then asks Kunis if this was her first kiss.

“He was my first kiss,” Kunis confirms before looking over at Kutcher with an arched brow and confronts him about “a bet” he made with Masterson about their first kiss.

As Kutcher goes on to insist that this bet didn’t occur during their first ever on-screen kiss — and Kunis counters by saying that this incident happened during their first week of filming — Kunis decides to throw Kutcher a bone by saying:

“I’ve never kissed a guy, Ashton’s attractive, and I was a 14-year-old little girl, and I was extremely scared for my life. He was very nice about it, he was like: ‘No, don’t worry.’”

“Then Danny goes to him, ‘Dude, I’ll give you $10 if you French kiss her,’” Kunis added.

Upon the revelation, Kutcher admitted that he and Masterson “had a little side bet going” on whether or not Kutcher could stick his tongue in Kuni’s mouth, and that the bet was for $20, not $10.

“So Danny bets me like twenty bucks that I wouldn’t do it, so of course, I’m like ‘Yeah, sure, what’s the deal?’” Kutcher said, implying that he took the bet.

“And then the cops showed up and you got arrested?” O’Donnell asked.

“They should have, but they didn’t,” Kutcher said, prompting Kunis to claim that he never got his tongue inside her mouth.

“I so did!” Kutcher replies. “I so did!”

“I didn’t let him, I think he tried, but I kept my mouth so tight,” Kunis insisted.

“You did the teeth block?” O’Donnell asked Kunis, as Kutcher continued to loudly dispute Kunis’ claims.

“Yes! He never got his tongue in my mouth!” Kunis said triumphantly, as Kutcher continued to protest.

“She’s14!” O’Donnell finally yells at Kutcher. “You stop it!”

Kutcher then goes on to insist that Kunis was not 14 when he made the bet with Masterson.

“You had turned 15 by then,” Kutcher said to Kunis. “There’s a big difference … that one year makes the whole world change.”

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Danny Masterson in 2000.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Danny Masterson in 2000.

Other resurfaced clips in the thread include a behind-the-scenes clip in which Masterson cuts off Kunis to tell her she looked “really hot” in her costumes on the show, a 2001 clip in which Kunis describes her character Jackie as “the whore on the show” because she had to kiss “every single guy on the show except for Topher [Grace],” and a promo clip in which Kunis sits on Kutcher’s lap as he says he’s doing this promo because he was told “Mila would sit on my lap if I did this .. and it feels good.’”

The resurfaced clips come amid some very bad press for Kutcher and Kunis.

Last week, it was discovered that the couple wrote the judge overseeing Masterson’s sexual assault sentencing praise-filled lettersabout the convicted rapist in hopes that the judge would be more lenienct with his sentencing.

But it didn’t seem to help. Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home in the early 2000s.

Kunis and Kutcher received a large amount of backlash upon the revelation that they supported Masterson, and released an odd apology in a video on Saturday — which has garnered them even more public scorn.

Related...