Mila Kunis Named by Harvard as Hasty Pudding Club's Woman of the Year

Mila Kunis just received one of the most prestigious honors.



The Bad Moms star was named 2018 Woman of the Year on Tuesday by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization.



"We could not be more excited to give Mila Kunis our Woman of the Year award!" Annie McCreery, Hasty Pudding Theatricals co-producer, said in a statement. "We have been watching her on both the big and small screen since we were young and can’t wait to celebrate her achievements in a truly unique and memorable way."

The honor is given to performers who "have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment." Previous recipients include Lucille Ball, Elizabeth Taylor, Meryl Streep, Debbie Reynolds, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson and Octavia Spencer.



Kunis will head to Cambridge, Massachusetts, later this month, where she'll lead a parade before accepting the accolade at Farkas Hall in Harvard Square. The day will also include a celebratory roast.



Congrats to the mother of two!



