Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Ukraine campaign raises $20M in less than a week

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis hit a big milestone in their fundraising effort for Ukraine — but they aren't done yet. The actors have raised $20 million in less than a week for the actress's birth country and are $10 million shy of their goal.

"Our goal's $30 [million] and we're gonna get there," Kutcher, 44, said in an update on Thursday.

"But we do want to say thank you to the 56,000 of you who were able to donate and supported us. Whether it was the $5, $10, $1000, whatever it was, means so much to us because it does bring in a community and a sense of belonging and an ability to help," Kunis, 38, added.

The fundraiser benefits Flexport, which Kutcher says is already "delivering humanitarian aid" to non-governmental organizations, and Airbnb, which "is already taking in refugees."

"There have been over 1 million children — this is just children — that are in refugee status right now," Kutcher concluded, who shares two young kids with Kunis. "Every bit we can do helps and we appreciate you."

The That '70s Show stars kicked off the campaign last week with a $3 million donation of their own.

"I am a proud Ukrainian. While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support," Kunis said in a statement on GoFundMe.com.

"While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Countless amounts of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge. With nothing but what they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees are in need of housing and supplies right away," she added.

