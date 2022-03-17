Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher announce they've raised $30M for Ukraine, and they've set a new goal: 'Please don't stop donating'

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are donating to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Two weeks after starting a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised more than $34 million from more than 67,000 donations.

The couple and former That '70s Show stars thanked their supporters Thursday in a video, when their total was closer to $30 million.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support," said Kunis, who was born in Ukraine and whose family came to the United States when she was about 8. "And while this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty."

Kutcher noted that they're still seeking donations.

"Our work is not done, which is why we are raising the goal to $40 million," he said.

The couple said in the caption of their video that they would make sure the money "finds maximum impact with those in need." Some of it has already gone to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, who are providing needed housing and supplies for the millions affected by Russia's invasion of the country. "As funding continues to come in we will treat every dollar as if it were being donated from our pocket, with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it so be maximized for positive outcomes for others."

In fact, Kutcher and Kunis donated $3 million to the cause themselves.

She explained in an interview with Maria Shriver last week that while she's always felt very Californian, since she's spent most of her life in the Golden State, Russia's war on Ukraine has made her feel great pride for Ukraine.

"I can't express or explain what came over me, but all of a sudden I was like, 'Oh my God, I feel like a part of my heart just got ripped out," she said. "It was the weirdest feeling."