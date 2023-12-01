Mikey Day Reveals The One 'SNL' Sketch He Wishes We Saw
"I hesitated to even bring it up..." Mikey Day explains why some "SNL" bits hit the cutting room floor, and reveals his all-time favorite hilarious "SNL" holiday sketch that will never air. He also reflects on watching Kelly's "American Idol" win in college, and tries to convince her to be host and musical guest for a future "SNL" episode!