Mike Tyson Slams Hulu For Biopic Series, Calls It “Cultural Misappropriation” & Plans Rival Project
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Earlier today, Hulu announced it had handed a straight-to-series order to Iron Mike, a Mike Tyson biopic series from I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie with Mixed-ish’s Karin Gist as showrunner.
This angered Tyson, who put out a rather strongly worded statement on social media calling the series “cultural misappropriation” and “tone-deaf” to announce, particularly during Black History Month.
More from Deadline
Mike Tyson Biopic Series ‘Iron Mike’ Enters The Ring At Hulu From ‘I, Tonya’ Team & Karin Gist
'Shrill': Aidy Bryant Teases "Beautiful End" To Annie's Journey In Season 3
“Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” the boxing legend wrote in an Instagram post (see it below). “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020.”
The boxer added that an “authorized” story is currently in development and that the project would be announced in the coming days.
Hulu declined to comment.
Best of Deadline
U.S. Covid-19 Update: Nation Records 500,000 Deaths Due To Pandemic; Larger Than Combined Toll From WWII, Korean War And Vietnam
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.