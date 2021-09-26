Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Explains Why He Called the Cops on His Estranged Brother Frank: 'Tough Love'

Sorrentinos

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is speaking candidly about why he called the cops on his estranged brother Frank "Maximo" Sorrentino earlier this week.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old Jersey Shore star shared a post on Instagram of a response he gave to a social media user who questioned why he had authorities get involved when Frank showed up unannounced at his New Jersey home on Tuesday evening.

Replying to a comment that said, "What kind of dude calls the cops on his own brother? Despicable," Mike wrote back, "a responsible adult protecting his family from a estranged family member who has fall prey to mental illness from long term meth addiction."

"A rational adult who just put down his baby to sleep at 8pm and the doorbell was ringing obsessively at 8:30pm !! A responsible dad who already filed an harassment claim on his estranged brother in July and this was the second harassment claim !!" he continued. "I chose not to have the cops arrest him / cause him pain and not check off the box for the temp restraining order."

Added Mike: "His behavior has been despicable for months. My whole family has him blocked not just me, even my mother and what does that say? We just want him to get help and he is refusing. In conclusion go f— your self."

In the caption of his Instagram post, Mike further explained his reasoning behind calling the cops on his brother.

"This is what prioritizing the health and safety of your wife and newborn baby looks like," he wrote. "This is what a mature responsible dad looks like. This is what tough love looks like."

"This is the ugly side of addiction. Saying no is also saying yes to yourself. This is what healthy boundaries look like," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star continued. "When someone chooses drugs over themselves only they can fix their problems."

mike-sorrentino.jpg

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino

"I have worked my ass off to be 6 years sober in December, going on 3 years in a happy healthy marriage to my college sweetheart in November and a dad to my first son who is 4 months old," Mike added. "Anybody can get the smoke if you try to jeopardize everything I have worked for ‼️."

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, Frank allegedly arrived at Mike's house to drop off gifts for Mike's son Romeo Reign on Tuesday.

The outlet reported that after receiving no answer, Frank hung the presents on a doorknob and began to leave. Police arrived as Frank was leaving, telling him that he's not allowed to visit his brother unless he's invited, before letting him go.

Mike did not press charges against his brother, per TMZ. Frank reportedly told the outlet that he does not have any issues with his brother and is saddened that Mike called the police.

The reality star has previously filed harassment claims against Frank. In July, he reported his brother for erratic behavior and asked that Frank give him notice before making any visits to his house.

"It's unfortunate that he won't stay committed to get the help that he needs and until he does, he isn't welcome around my son, my wife or me," Mike previously told PEOPLE in a statement. "I have taken the appropriate steps with local law enforcement. This is the second harassment call I have had to make in an effort to protect my family. Frank Sorrentino was put on notice from Holmdel Police Department that he is not to step foot on my property and if he does, he will be arrested."