Mike Myers revives Austin Powers character Dr Evil

From Digital Spy

Mike Myers has brought back Austin Powers character Dr Evil for a rare chatshow appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Almost 16 years since the last movie, Dr Evil returned at the end of Jimmy's monologue last night (April 4) and he's apparently been hiding out in Donald Trump's cabinet where he acted as an "ideas guy" as Steve Bannon had taken "Secretary of Evil".

"The wall, that was all me, but I wanted it to be a moat filled with spiky blowfish. I didn't want the Mexicans to pay for it, I wanted Alec Baldwin to pay for it," he joked, also taking credit for "The Space Force", Trump's army in space.

Naturally, there were a lot of air quotes and evil laughter, as well as an announcement that Dr Evil will be running for president in 2020 with Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg as his running mate, showcasing his red baseball cap with the slogan: "Make the World Evil Again."

Here's hoping we get another Austin Powers movie before then as Myers has previously said that he'd be up for doing one.

View photos

"I would love to do another, but you just have to see. I was devastated by my father's death. But to have that turn into something that makes people happy is unbelievably satisfying. It's that kind of stuff you never get used to or get tired of," Myers explained.

And if you're wondering where Myers has been, he's been playing the fictional host of the 2017 revival of The Gong Show, as well as playing roles in upcoming movies Terminal and Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like