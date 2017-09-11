Mike Myers Comes Full Circle With ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

EXCLUSIVE: In what amounts to his second big-screen association with the Queen tune “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Mike Myers is negotiating for a role in the Bryan Singer-directed film about the seminal British rock band, with Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek playing frontman Freddie Mercury. Fox and New Regency are making Bohemian Rhapsody, and with Graham King and his GK Films producing with Tribeca and Queen Films. The shooting script is by Justin Haythe.

Unclear exactly who Myers will play, but his previous association with “Bohemian Rhapsody” came in Wayne’s World. A refresher:

Although no one will admit it, Myers seems to be very busy playing Tommy Maitland, the host of ABC’s renovated The Gong Show, completely throwing himself into the portrayal of the British comedy legend. Myers is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

