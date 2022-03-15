Mike Mora, Kelis' Husband, Dead at 37 After Battling Stage 4 Stomach Cancer

Mike Mora; Kelis

Mike Mora, singer Kelis' husband, has died following a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. He was 37.

A rep for Kelis confirmed Mora's death to Entertainment Tonight Monday. "Sadly, it's true that Mike Mora has passed away," they said. "We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family's privacy as of right now."

Mora's death comes months after he first shared his diagnosis on social media. In a September 2021 post, the photographer told his Instagram followers he thought he had a stomach ulcer, before being diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

After experiencing "the worst pain" in his stomach, with loss of appetite and back pain, Mora said doctors told him he had stage 4 stomach cancer, which had also begun to spread to the lymph nodes in his back.

"I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way," he explained. "Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone."

In a separate post, also shared in September 2021, Mora said he "never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me."

Mora and Kelis share a one-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son, Shepherd. Kelis is also mom to son Knight, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Nas.

Mora continued in his post, "I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it's possible to make it through."

He added, "You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don't take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S--- can be over just like that!"

Shortly after announcing his diagnosis, Mora thanked everyone who had reached out. In an October 2020 Instagram post, he said it was "overwhelming" to receive "all the love and words of encouragement."

"I am so grateful," he wrote. "It's been emotional. But overall I think it's making me stronger."

One of Mora's final Instagram posts, which was shared Jan. 1, was a black-and-white image of Kelis, who posed outside and looked into the camera.