Mike Mitchell, Bodybuilder Who Starred in 'Braveheart' and 'Gladiator,' Dead at 65: Reports

Mike Mitchell in Dragon Kingdom

Mike Mitchell, a bodybuilder who later gained fame with roles in movies such as Braveheart and Gladiator, has died. He was 65.

On Friday, a representative for Mitchell told TMZ that he died of a heart attack while on his boat in Turkey. According to the outlet, Mitchell lived on the watercraft with his wife Denise.

"It was very hard to believe ... The sudden death of an international actor we managed, an honest person, a real actor, a true friend, my dear friend, has saddened us deeply," his representative told the outlet. "I've always been honored to be your manager."

"... Getting to know you and gaining your friendship is invaluable," the rep added. "Sleep in the lights. RIP."

According to his rep, Mitchell is now survived by his wife and children. No memorial plans have yet to be revealed.

Director Mark Stirton also confirmed his death on Twitter. "Gutted to hear about the death of my old friend and actor in three of my films, Mike Mitchell." he wrote. "So long Big Mike."

Gutted to hear about the death of my old friend and actor in three of my films, Mike Mitchell. So long Big Mike. pic.twitter.com/JhSHt4m7PU — Mark Stirton (@Markstirton) July 23, 2021

Mitchell first began his career as a bodybuilder, where he won numerous titles and awards. He earned the Mr. Universe title before later winning numerous World Fitness Federation Fitness World Championships, as well as five Masters Mr. World titles, Deadline reported.

The bodybuilder-turned-actor also competed for the title of Britain's Strongest Man, and in 2010 he received the World Fitness Federation's Living Legend Award, the highest honor the organization offers, the outlet added.

Mitchell would then later star in various film roles. In addition to starring Mel Gibson's Braveheart in 1995 and in Ridley Scott's Gladiator in 2000, he later appeared in other films including Apocalypse Z, City of Hell, and Skyfall, among others.

Outside of bodybuilding and acting, Mitchell was also a lover of sailing and would take guests out to sea on his boat, per his website.