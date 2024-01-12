Mike Lindell Protests Fox News Halting MyPillow Ads As Network Says He Hasn’t Paid His Bills
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
MyPillow ads have disappeared from Fox News, as Mike Lindell complains that he’s being silenced but the network says it’s because his company has not paid its bills.
“As soon as their account is paid, we would be happy to accept their advertising,” a Fox News spokesperson said on Friday.
More from Deadline
Fox News Goes All In For Hunter Biden L.A. Court Appearance; Tax Charges Trial Set For June As POTUS Offspring Enters Plea
Fox News' Donald Trump Town Hall Draws More Live Cable Viewers Against CNN's Nikki Haley-Ron DeSantis Iowa Debate
Ron DeSantis And Nikki Haley Debate Was A Long Night Of Bickering, Perhaps To The Benefit Of Donald Trump -- Update
Lindell talked about the situation on Steve Bannon’s podcast and in his own video message on his site, FrankSpeech.com. Lindell said that Fox News “has cancelled MyPillow. We don’t know why. We can only make a couple of guesses. Maybe it was because Lou Dobbs was added here over at Lindell.com.”
Dobbs is the former Fox Business Network host who was pulled from the lineup in 2021. Dobbs had amplified claims that the 2020 election was rigged, and was named as a defendant in election systems company Smartmatic’s defamation lawsuit against the network. “I believe this is all about stopping me from talking about the election platform and the elections,” Lindell said. He himself is a defendant in the Smartmatic lawsuit and another one brought by Dominion Voting Systems.
But a source familiar with the matter said that the ad partnership was paused because Lindell has not been able to finance the commercial spots, something that was communicated at length to his media agency. Lindell told The Washington Post that his company had paid $4 million for ads “in December alone,” but a source said that the payment was for ad spots that aired in June and July of last year.
Lindell’s MyPillow spots have for years proliferated on Fox News, as he himself became known as one of the chief adherents to former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. But about a month after the election, Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, concluded that those claims were unfounded, while Trump’s legal team lost more than 60 legal challenges.
In October, attorneys who have represented Lindell sought to be released from cases because of unpaid legal bills.
Best of Deadline
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2024 & Beyond
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.