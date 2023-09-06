Mike Huckabee Hints at Violence if Trump Loses in 2024: Will Be Last Election ‘Decided by Ballots Rather Than Bullets’ (Video)

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee warned on the latest episode of his “Huckabee” program on the Trinity Broadcasting Network that the 2024 election may be the last decided by “ballots rather than bullets” if former President Donald Trump does not win.

Huckabee, himself a failed presidential candidate, began the segment by accusing President Joe Biden with enacting similar policing tactics seen in “third-world dictatorships” to silent his primary political opponent.

“Do you know how political opponents to those in power are dealt with in third-world dictatorships, banana republics and communist regimes?” Huckabee asked during his monologue of Saturday night’s episode. “The people in power use their police agencies to arrest their opponents for made-up crimes in an attempt to discredit them, bankrupt them, imprison them, exile them or all of the above.”

For Huckabee, the multiple indictments against Trump fall under the “made-up crimes” category. Trump became the first American president to be indicted in March with charges relating to 2016 hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. And he has faced three indictments since then, most recently a series of charges out of Fulton County, Georgia, relating to alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

While it’s unfounded by fact, Huckabee said he believes that Trump’s legal woes surrounding alleged hush-money payments, conspiracies to defraud the United States, mishandling of classified documents and more are a direct result of Biden trying to silence his political opponent.

“If you are not paying attention, you may not realize that Joe Biden is using exactly those tactics to make sure that Donald Trump is not his opponent in 2024,” Huckabee said.

“This kind of thuggery at tax payer expense isn’t supposed to happen in the United States,” he continued. “No, we’re supposed to be a nation of laws and not a nation of powerful people. But the Biden administration is in full meltdown mode to hide the money laundering, influence peddling and outright bribery that Joe, his son Hunter and their associates have been conducting for well over a decade that has enriched them to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.”

And that’s where the former politician intimated of violence to come if the legal actions against Trump are to cost him the 2024 presidential election.

“Here’s the problem: If these tactics end up working to keep Trump from winning or even running in 2024, it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets,” he said.

Watch Huckabee’s full opening monologue in the video above.

The post Mike Huckabee Hints at Violence if Trump Loses in 2024: Will Be Last Election ‘Decided by Ballots Rather Than Bullets’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.