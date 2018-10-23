Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Prison Date Pushed to 2019: 'He's Nervous But Resolved to See This Through'

The 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star is going to be able to spend the upcoming holidays with family after all.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s date to check himself into prison has been moved back to 2019, ET has learned.

Henry Klingeman, Sorrentino’s attorney, says he filed a request on behalf of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star to have his prison sentence begin after the holidays so he’d be able to spend that time with family. The judge allowed the request. This means that the 36-year-old will have to check himself in on Jan. 15, 2019. Initially, he would have had 30 to 60 days following his sentencing before he'd have to surrender himself.

According to Klingeman, his client is “doing great under the circumstances. He’s nervous but resolved to see this through as he has been since he got sober.”

Earlier this month, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release for tax evasion. Following his sentencing on Oct. 5, Sorrentino shared an optimistic message with fans and friends.

“We are very happy to put this behind us. Thank you So much for all the Love & Support,” he captioned a photo of himself outside the federal courthouse with his Jersey Shore co-stars including Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Angelina Pivarnick.

Less than a week later, Sorrentino revealed that he and his fiancée, Lauren Pesce, will be getting married on Nov. 1.

"#Thehitchuation is happening November 1st, 2018. I will be marrying @lauren_pesce My rock , my best friend, my better half & my soul mate . You are my everything & I am so excited to call you Mrs Situation 👰 #gymtanlaurens," he captioned a photo of Pesce giving him a peck on the cheek.

The pair met in college and got engaged in April.

Get more news on Sorrentino down below.

RELATED CONTENT:

JWoww Reunites With Snooki and 'Jersey Shore' Cast After Filing for Divorce

Snooki and JWoww Dish on What Their Husbands Really Think of the 'Jersey Shore' Reunion Show (Exclusive)

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Promises 'Wildest Season Yet' -- Watch the Part 2 Trailer!

Related Articles: