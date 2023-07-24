Migos rapper Quavo aboard yacht during alleged robbery in Miami, report says

Quavo, a member of the rap group Migos, was among the passengers on a yacht that was allegedly robbed Sunday night in Miami.

The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a reported strong-arm robbery aboard the vessel, according to Local 10. Miami Police were called first to the yacht on the Miami River around 9 p.m.

Quavo, 32, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was one of the passengers on the rented boat when the crew said it needed to be returned.

Cornell Whitfield, 39, of Texas, and Anteneh Workeneh, 32, of Georgia, allegedly became “very aggressive” toward the crew and demanded a refund.

The boat captain told police that Whitfield threatened to kill him and throw him overboard if the boat turned around. Whitfield allegedly took the captain’s wallet and cellphone and threatened to kill another crew member if the rental money wasn’t returned.

Someone was able to notify the boat’s owner who called police.

When police arrived, multiple people were questioned but no arrests were made because witnesses gave conflicting statements regarding whether or not Whitfield followed the crew member when they went to a different room to get the rental money and whether people saw Whitfield take the captain’s cellphone and wallet.

Police said Quavo was not one of the aggressors in the incident. An attorney for the rapper told NBC 6 South Florida that Quavo did not witness the dispute.

Two firearms were found at the scene, but police said no threats were made with the guns.

The incident comes less than a year since Migos member Takeoff, legal name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley. Quavo and Offset, the third member of the group, reportedly fought backstage at the 2023 Grammys before a tribute to the slain rapper, but have since reconciled.

