It might be August, but plans are already in the works for this Fayetteville Christmas event

Local residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for the return of A Dickens Holiday on Nov. 24 in downtown Fayetteville.

The annual downtown shopping event hosted by The Downtown Alliance has been an annual event inspired by author Charles Dickens’ 1840 classic “A Christmas Carol,” with actors in Victorian-era costumes performing in the midst of other holiday activities.

This year’s 24th annual event will expand to include Franklin Square, Maxwell Street and Hay Street, a news release from the alliance stated.

“We stand ready to weave a tapestry of goodwill and cheer for families, friends, visitors and the entire community,” the release stated. “This cherished event is a testament to the power of unity and the joy of sharing in the holiday spirit.”

Here's what's new this year.

A candlelight procession takes place at A Dickens Holiday in downtown Fayetteville on Nov. 25, 2022.

New Dickens Holiday events and activities

• “A Christmas Tea Room,” which is a royal tea room experience in partnership with Heritage Square Historical Society for ticket holders.

• "Making Spirits Bright” hosted by new venue Kyview will include a costume contest and special performances while also featuring the first “Festival of Trees” decorated by sponsors and patrons.

• Victorian era traditions: Franklin Square in front of the Fayetteville History Museum will transform into a Dickens Village. The Victorian-era train station will serve as a backdrop for the festive atmosphere, with horse-drawn carriage rides, character actors, musicians, handmade crafts, food vendors period costumes, live music, and shopping.

• Downtown Business Magic: Downtown business owners are encouraged to decorate their space with their Christmas movie theme.

• A Gingerbread House contest will be hosted by Capitol Encore Academy

FROM THE ARCHIVES: First annual Dickens Holiday in downtown Fayetteville in 2000

Returning this year

According to the Downtown Alliance, this year’s activities will also include:

• Horse-drawn carriage rides: Carriage rides and a hitch-drawn wagon presented by the Cool Spring Downtown District will be available for ticket holders.

• Outdoor Holiday Marketplace: Vendors and food trucks will be throughout downtown

• Candlelight Celebration and Tree Lighting Ceremony to welcome the holiday season: The Dickens Holiday signature moment will include “Queen Victoria” leading a candlelight procession to the holiday tree. “A Christmas Carol” takes place in 1840s England during the reign of Queen Victoria.

• Dickens After Dark: The festivities will continue into the evening with shopping, history tours and a meeting with the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Is Fayetteville's Dickens Holiday happening in 2023?