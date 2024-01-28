Midland Valley High School student musician encourages school spirit with updated alma mater

Jan. 27—High school senior and student musician Omarrion Jordan has helped spark school spirit within the halls of Midland Valley High School with his updated version of the institution's alma mater.

The new song uses the same words from the original song, but infuses it with modern style and personality.

"He just took it and made it his own," Principal Sheldon Higgenbottom said.

The song began being played at home football games in the fall, and is now the school dismissal bell that plays over the campus each day at 3:30 p.m. Higgenbottom said that before this, many students didn't even know the words to the song.

"It's supposed to be the song [that], when it's played, you stand, and you say 'that's my song, that's my school.' ... That's what he's done here," Higgenbottom said.

Near the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, Higgenbottom was seeking to change the original song for that exact reason.

He brought his concern to media technology teacher Francesca Mackie, suggesting that Jordan could work with the song to update it. Soon after recreating the alma mater, Jordan was assisted by the school's media tech class to create a music video. This was the first time the alma mater has changed since it was written.

"It was exactly, exactly what I hoped and better," Higgenbottom said, "because it needed to be something to get people's attention."

"I feel like when you have school spirit, it actually motivates you," Jordan said. "Not only just to come to school, but to figure out and understand what you want to do with life."

According to Higgenbottom, students from nearby elementary schools have been listening to the song and trying to learn Jordan's dance moves.

"Elementary kids want to come here now," he said. "They want to wear orange and blue, they want to be a Mustang because of this song."

Jordan said this impact on a younger generation took him by surprise.

"I did not know that I can actually be a big inspiration to children ... and then have other kids look up to me," he said.

Now, the song has been recorded in Spanish, and a country version has been released. Jordan is currently working on a new song that highlights positive characteristics of the high school's teachers.

Jordan plans to continue pursuing music throughout his life, but also has ambitions of becoming an entrepreneur or working in real estate.

"This kid is thoughtful," Higgenbottom said. "He's gonna be inspirational to a whole bunch of people his whole life because this is the way he always is."