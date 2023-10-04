Midland College to host songwriter concert, workshop

Oct. 3—The Midland College Department of Music will host a songwriter concert and workshop with the concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Wagner and Brown Auditorium in the Allison Fine Arts Building at Midland College, 3600 Garfield St., in Midland.

The event features Katie Cash, Carol Champagne, Keith Larsen and Raquel Lindemann.

Admission is $10. They ask that you purchase tickets in person through the main office of the Music Department in room 135 of the Allison Fine Arts Building.

The workshop is at 1 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Choral Room, 138 of the Allison Fine Arts Building. The workshop is free, but seating is limited.

Email [email protected] to register for this workshop.

Songwriting topics include lyrics, music, rhythm and structure, chord progression and writing creatively.

Workshop attendees should bring pencils, paper or laptops for written exercises. Attendees are also encouraged to bring instruments, complete and incomplete songs, as well as song ideas for the writing component.