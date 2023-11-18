Midland Art Crawl celebrates local artists and community with 'Holiday Crawl 2023'

Nov. 17—MIDLAND — The Midland Art Crawl invites art enthusiasts and community members of all ages to celebrate the holiday season in style at the "Holiday Crawl 2023," taking place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. December 1. This event, which is free of charge and open to the public, promises an unforgettable evening filled with creativity, local talent, and holiday cheer.

The Midland Art Crawl's "Holiday Crawl 2023" will feature six diversified stops, each brimming with the works of local artists, holiday-themed fun, and an array of food and beverages. In addition to artwork, attendees can expect live music, carolers, family-friendly activities, hot cocoa bars, mulled wine, door prizes, gift shopping, and much more at the Holiday Crawl 2023, a news release said.

Participating stops include:

1. The Blue Door

2. Venezia

3. Texas Sun Winery

4. The FaFa Gallery

5. Midland Yoga Works

6. Velvet Mesquite

At each stop, you'll have the opportunity to explore the distinct talents of local artists, mingle with fellow art enthusiasts, and savor delectable treats and beverages. Every stop offers either complimentary food & beverage or food & drink for purchase, so there's something for everyone.

Stacy Livingston, the contact person for the Midland Art Crawl, encourages both the local community and visitors to join in on the celebration. She can be reached at [email protected] or by phone at (432)305-5777 for any inquiries or additional information.

If you're an artist looking to participate in this community-led event, membership in the Midland Art Crawl is the key. Becoming a member is easy; simply visit mtr.cool/YPNXAPXFZY to join in on a variety of artistic opportunities.

For the most up-to-date details about the "Holiday Crawl 2023," please visit the official Midland Art Crawl website. This is your go-to resource for event updates, artist profiles, and any last-minute announcements.

The Midland Art Crawl is also on the lookout for volunteers who wish to contribute their time and passion to make this event a success. If you're interested in lending a hand, please sign up at mtr.cool/JKZMBRHXNA

To stay in the loop about all things Midland Art Crawl, including future events, artist showcases, and exclusive insider news, sign up for their newsletter updates at mtr.cool/ZXKOYFUDEV

The Midland Art Crawl's "Holiday Crawl 2023" promises to be a festive evening filled with art, community, and holiday joy. Don't miss out on this unique and community-focused experience.