Middle TN contestants win Miss Tennessee, Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Carley Vogel started her Saturday as Miss Music City, but by the end of the night, she became Miss Tennessee 2024, earning herself a new crown and sash, a $17,500 scholarship, and the opportunity to compete in the Miss America pageant.

After she and 34 other young women spent days demonstrating their talents, social impact initiatives, interview skills, fitness levels, and glamorous gowns, Vogel was crowned by Miss Tennessee 2023 Brandee Mills at the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts in Johnson City on Saturday, June 22, just a day after being named one of the winners in the talent portion of the preliminary competition.

The finals for the scholarship competition were broadcast live on News 2 and News 2’s sister station, ABC Tri-Cities, allowing viewers across the Volunteer State to watch the contestants strut, sing, dance, and even twirl batons and fans around the stage as they vied for the title. In addition, the TriStar Princesses got to show off their own sparkly style during the night.

The following contestants were also recognized for reaching the coveted top five in the Miss Tennessee 2024 competition and/or winning other awards:

Even though Vogel did not compete for Miss Tennessee 2023, three of her four fellow finalists did. Scheiderich competed as Miss Memphis and Sanders competed as Miss Historic Jonesborough last year, but they did not receive any awards. Maddison, however, competed as Miss Robertson County and she was named first-runner up and the winner of the Patricia Holmes Overall Interview Award in 2023.

Meanwhile, Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen for 2023, Anna Grace Parlapiano, also passed on her title Saturday. Out of the 24 contestants, Parlapiano crowned Miss Central Tennessee’s Teen Leela Beaty as her successor. Like Vogel, Beaty was one of the winners from the talent portion of the preliminary competition.

The rest of the contestants who made the top five in Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen 2024 and/or won other awards during the competition are listed below:

Beaty was actually first runner-up for Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen in 2023, when she competed as Miss Middle Tennessee’s Teen. Only one of Beaty’s fellow finalists from this year competed alongside her last year: Thomas, who was second runner-up in 2023 when she competed as Miss Robertson County’s Teen.

This marks the second year in a row where contestants representing Middle Tennessee — either a specific city or the general region — took home the crowns for both Miss Tennessee and Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen. In 2023, Mills won the state title competing as Miss Middle Tennessee and Parlapiano won as Miss Nashville’s Teen.

You can watch recordings from the various nights of the 2024 pageant on the Miss Tennessee website.

