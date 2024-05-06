Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Oogie Boogie Bash return to Disney parks in August

Halloween may not be until the fall, but at Disney theme parks, spooky season starts in August.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is coming back to Walt Disney World and Oogie Boogie Bash – and A Disney Halloween Party will return to Disneyland Resort. The after-hours events – which are not included regular theme park admission – will take place on select dates at Magic Kingdom and Disney California Adventure Park from August through October.

Kids and grown-ups alike can see their favorite characters dressed up, don costumes of their own and go trick-or-treating in the parks. Here’s what to expect this year.

When is Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2024?

The celebration will run from 7 p.m. to midnight on the following dates:

Aug. 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30

Sept. 2, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29

Oct. 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 29, 31

Tickets go on sale May 15, but guests staying at select hotels can get advance access beginning on Wednesday (a full list is available on Walt Disney World’s website).

What’s new at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party?

This year Disney Parks will introduce a new DescenDANCE Party inspired by the film “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” coming to Disney+ in July. The rave will take place at Tomorrowland's Rockettower Plaza Stage.

Mickey’s party will also feature other firsts, including a debut appearance from Bruno Madrigal. “For the first time during the party, you can meet the clairvoyant character from ‘Encanto’ alongside Mirabel at their Casita in Fairytale Garden,” Disney Parks said in a blog post.

There will also be more villain sightings, new neon spiderweb-themed looks for Mickey and Minnie and an earlier start time for Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade – 8:15 p.m., an hour earlier than past years – allowing littler guests to attend before bedtime. There will be plenty of familiar programming, too, including Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular stage production and more.

Reservations for Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party – which offers the chance to watch fireworks from Tomorrowland Terrace or Plaza Garden – will be available on June 7.

How much does Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party cost?

Tickets range from $119 to $199 per ticket – before tax – depending on the date. Disney Vacation Club members and annual passholders can get a $10 discount on each ticket for August and September dates.

Ticketholders can enter Magic Kingdom beginning at 4 p.m. and do not need a separate day theme park ticket or reservation.

Disney Halloween, holiday events: Are they worth it?

When is Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party 2024?

The event will take place on the following dates:

Aug. 25, 27, 29

Sept. 3, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29

Oct. 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31

Disney Parks will share more details about the celebration, including when tickets will become available, in the coming weeks.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney World, Disneyland announce 2024 Halloween celebration dates